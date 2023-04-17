UrduPoint.com

FARC To Start Talks With Colombian Government In Mid-May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 03:00 AM

FARC to Start Talks With Colombian Government in Mid-May - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) plan to start peace talks with the country's government next month, media report.

On May 16, a negotiation table will be organized for dialogue between the FARC, under the command of Ivan Mordisco, and the national government, the Bogota-based Blue Radio station reported on Twitter on Sunday.

In July of last year, Colombian authorities said that FARC leader Nestor Gregorio Vera, known as Ivan Mordisco, was eliminated during a special operation in the south of the country.

However, Mordisco appeared in person at a public meeting of FARC leaders and local representatives in Colombia's Caqueta Department this month, according to media reports.

In December of last year, FARC and the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's second-largest rebel group after FARC, announced a ceasefire as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Vera Colombia May July December Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

3 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

3 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

5 hours ago
 Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’ ..

Climate Ambassadors host the first batch of UAE’s university students

5 hours ago
 $17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab coun ..

$17.7 bn in Brazilian food exports to 22 Arab countries in 2022: UAE Internation ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.