Farewell Ceremony For Belarusian Foreign Minister Taking Place In Minsk

Published November 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Farewell Ceremony for Belarusian Foreign Minister Taking Place in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) A farewell ceremony for Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, who unexpectedly died late last week, is taking place in the Central House of Officers in Minsk.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. (07:00 GMT).

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had paid his last tribute to Makei and left a funeral wreath before the doors were opened to the public.

Many Belarusian officials have also come to the ceremony, while a line of people, who want to bid their last farewell to the foreign minister, gathered in the street.

The foreign minister will be buried at the East Cemetery of Minks.

Makei died at the age of 65 this past Saturday. The cause of death has not been officially determined yet. He had served as a foreign minister since August 2012. 

