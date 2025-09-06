Farewell Ceremony For Deputy Consul General Adnan Javed Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A graceful farewell reception was organized by Ch. Azhar Abbass Warriach (Ex Advisor to CM Punjab) Chairman Pakistan Investor Forum Jeddah in honor of H.E Adnan Javed, the outgoing Deputy Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General Jeddah.
H.E. Khalid Majeed Consul General Pakistan Jeddah presided over the gathering while Ch. Allah Ditta Warriach attend as a special guest. Large Number of dignitaries, Consulate officers, distinguish members from Pakistani community, media representative also attended the function.
Host Azhar Abbass Warriach, welcomed all the guests and highlighted the close interaction between community and Adnan Javed.
H.E. Consul General Khalid Majeed, congratulated him on the successful completion of his 3-year tenure in Jeddah.
(which is considered one of the most challenging station). He said, he is widely respected for his integrity, dedication, and professionalism. Throughout his tenure, he served with exemplary commitment, winning the admiration of the Pakistani community as well as his colleagues.
He further described his positive role in improving the services of Consulate and praised his efforts in the foundation and construction of new consulate building.
Speakers included Engineer Arif Mughal, Ch. Akram Gujjar, Ch. Shafqat Mahmoud, Ch. Shahbaz Hussain, Ghulam Sarwar, also expressed his gratitude to the Adnan Javed and wished him all success in future.
