UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farewell To Argentine Football Legend Maradona In Buenos Aires Over - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Farewell to Argentine Football Legend Maradona in Buenos Aires Over - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Farewell to legendary Diego Maradona in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires is over, the TN broadcaster reported, adding that the casket was about to be removed.

The funeral procession will head to the cemetery in the town of Bella Vista, about 22 miles from Buenos Aires, where Maradona's parents are buried.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the police fired tear gas at the angered fans, who found out that the farewell ceremony would end earlier than previously announced. Later, a source in the Argentine government said that the authorities decided to extend the farewell ceremony until 7.00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

Tens of thousands of fans spent hours in the heat waiting for the opportunity to pay their respect to late Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Related Topics

Police Buenos Aires Bella Vista Gas From Government P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

2 hours ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

3 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.