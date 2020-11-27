Farewell to Argentine Football Legend Maradona in Buenos Aires Over - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Farewell to legendary Diego Maradona in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires is over, the TN broadcaster reported, adding that the casket was about to be removed.

The funeral procession will head to the cemetery in the town of Bella Vista, about 22 miles from Buenos Aires, where Maradona's parents are buried.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the police fired tear gas at the angered fans, who found out that the farewell ceremony would end earlier than previously announced. Later, a source in the Argentine government said that the authorities decided to extend the farewell ceremony until 7.00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

Tens of thousands of fans spent hours in the heat waiting for the opportunity to pay their respect to late Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.