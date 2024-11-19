Farmers Descend On London To Overturn Inheritance Tax Change
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) British farmers massed in London on Tuesday for protests against controversial government plans to change inheritance tax rules for land ownership, which they claim threatens to break up the sector and hit food production.
Farming businesses previously qualified for 100-percent relief on inheritance tax on agricultural and business property, reducing the amounts that farmers and landowners pay when farmland is passed on after a death.
From April 6, 2026, however, total exemption from death duties will only apply to the first £1 million ($1.27 million) of combined agricultural and business property.
The centre-left Labour government has faced a furious backlash from farmers since the change was announced by finance minister Rachel Reeves last month, with even tech billionaire Elon Musk wading in on the row.
Musk, who has been critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Monday claimed on his X social media platform that "Britain is going full Stalin", in an apparent reference to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin's forced collectivization of privately owned farms in the 1920s and 1930s.
He shared a Guardian newspaper comment piece that accused farmers of having "hoarded land for too long", and which argued the inheritance tax change could break up farms and give younger farmers a chance to buy land.
The National Farmers Union (NFU), which represents more than 45,000 members in England and Wales, said its "mass lobby" of parliament will help explain the effects of the policy change on farms, farming and food supply.
It is expecting some 1,800 members to take part. Several tractors drove through the streets before a rally near government buildings where thousands are expected, despite driving rain and snow.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
UN says over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months15 minutes ago
-
Vietnam targets 47-48 bln USD of textiles, garments export in 202525 minutes ago
-
Three dead in S. Korea's Hyundai Motor plant accident25 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak25 minutes ago
-
One in 8 public school students in New York City homeless last year: data25 minutes ago
-
Fijian students enjoy Chinese culture at Chinese embassy25 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..35 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day35 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise35 minutes ago
-
Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications36 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Tonga46 minutes ago