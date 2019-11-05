Farmers in Northern Syria Take to Fields Amid Russian Military Police Patrols - Officer

The agricultural sector in the city of Kobane in northern Syria has begun rebuilding itself as the Russian military police's patrols, launched in late October, continue, military police officer Alexander Sekretarev told reporters

KOBANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The agricultural sector in the city of Kobane in northern Syria has begun rebuilding itself as the Russian military police's patrols, launched in late October, continue, military police officer Alexander Sekretarev told reporters.

"Passing through several towns and cities, we see that peaceful life is getting better. People are returning home, plowing the land, pasturing cattle, opening stores. In other words, everything suggests that life is looking up. The situation is becoming more or less stable," Sekretarev said.

The military police's daily patrols have resulted in locals returning and starting to work in fields near the Kobane area that were previously unoccupied due to Turkey's military operation.

Fields are already cropped with wheat, and fruit trees and shrubs can be seen growing in the area. Farmers harvest these crops and bring them to markets to sell. According to local residents, the area near the city became considerably safer after the arrival of the Russian military, which has helped deal with explosive devices that are found in the fields.

Some locals told reporters that agricultural work began only 10 days ago, implying certain difficulties due to the season, and thanked the Russian military police for ensuring security and not abandoning them.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear the border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia Ankara believes to be terrorists. Ceasefire agreements reached with the United States and then Russia have stopped fighting in recent weeks.

Under a memorandum signed by Moscow and Ankara, Russian military police and Syrian border guards conduct joint ground patrols and facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militias from the border zone. The Russian military pass through at least 10 settlements in the area per day. The patrol covers about 150 kilometers (93 miles) in five hours and has to report at every control point.