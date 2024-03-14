Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

Andy Farrell has kept faith with the Ireland starting XV from the 23-22 defeat to England last weekend hoping they redeem themselves by beating Scotland on Saturday to secure back-to-back Six Nations titles

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Andy Farrell has kept faith with the Ireland starting XV from the 23-22 defeat to England last weekend hoping they redeem themselves by beating Scotland on Saturday to secure back-to-back Six Nations titles.

Farrell admitted the Irish could have no complaints their 11 match Six Nations winning run and hopes of historic back-to-back Grand Slams had been ended as they had been beaten by the better team.

Nevertheless their three previous victories had been so dominant Farrell believes they deserve another chance and gain their reward in emulating his predecessor Joe Schmidt, in 2014/15, with successive titles.

They face a Scotland side smarting from losing to Italy but who still entertain hopes of winning the Triple Crown.

Farrell, who will miss next year's Six Nations as he has been named head coach for the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, said selecting the same starting line-up was down to a number of factors.

"Yeah, that's a small part of it," the 48-year-old Englishman replied when asked whether it was to give some players the chance to show their performances against England was an off day.

"It's also what's the best for this weekend and what's the best side to take the field for this occasion and this opposition is another part of it.

"There's a little bit of me learning from past experience that sometimes when people are disappointed, you tend to get a good reaction out of them as well.

"I suppose Scotland are hoping for the same in that regard as well."

- 'Trust the experts' -

Farrell, the world coach of the year, said he believed the hurt from the defeat against England has rubbed off in a positive manner.

"From what I've seen (I am confident), it has to transfer," he said.

Farrell added that even if the Grand Slam was not at stake successfully defending the title would be quite an achievement.

"It's a special occasion for everyone that's connected with Irish rugby," said Farrell.

"The history shows you that this is very hard to do, back-to-back championships, and that's what we're going after and that's a responsibility we've got in front of our face.

"It's one we'll relish, grab a hold of hopefully.

"St Patrick's weekend, in front of your own fans, last day of the Six Nations, it really doesn't get any better, does it really?"

The only changes to the matchday 23 comes on the replacements bench with Farrell opting for a 5/3 forwards-backs split.

Ireland suffered from having only two backs -- and one scrum-half in Conor Murray -- on the bench against England with both Calvin Nash and Ciaran Frawley going off with head knocks.

Nash has been passed fit and starts but Frawley drops out altogether, with his Leinster teammates, fly-half Harry Byrne and centre Garry Ringrose, called up to be the replacements.

For Ringrose it is his first appearance in the 23 in this year's tournament as the first-choice centre during the run to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals has been laid low with a shoulder issue.

Farrell said he was confident Nash was fit to play.

"Well, you've got to trust the process and what you have been told and what you're seeing daily as well," he said.

"I mean, we have got experts in that field, who have been through a lot in this regard over the last few years themselves, you know?

"So, you trust the experts on this."

Not many people will give the Scots a chance against Farrell's side and ending a run of nine successive defeats at the hands of the Irish.

Ireland are also bidding for their 19th successive home win. Gregor Townsend's side have not won in Dublin since 2010 when the Irish were still at their temporary home of Croke Park.