MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A fashion brand says it may sue German conservative leader Armin Laschet's government in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia over a failed mask order, media reported Friday.

According to Der Spiegel, the luxury clothing company, Van Laack, secured a contract last year for 1.25 million cloth masks intended for the state police force. It was negotiated by Laschet's son, model and blogger, Johannes "Joe" Laschet, who collaborated with the firm.

The controversy over how the contract was awarded led the regional authority to scrap it in December.

Van Laack boss Christian von Daniels told Spiegel on Friday that the company was ready to sue the government because it was stuck with the state logo branded masks.

"I cannot simply resell them to Edeka [supermarket] or America," Daniels said.

The scandal could dent Laschet's hopes of succeeding Angela Merkel as Federal chancellor. He assumed leadership of the Christian Democratic Union party in January and faces a new test in the race for Germany's top job this Sunday as his region holds a crucial legislative election.