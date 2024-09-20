Open Menu

Fashion Commission Signs MoU With Adidas To Empower Saudi Designers And Creators

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Fashion Commission signs MoU with Adidas to empower Saudi designers and creators

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Fashion Commission signed a memorandum of understanding in London with Adidas, aiming to support young Saudi designers and creators, under the "100 Saudi Brands" program, which forms the shared vision of this collaboration.

It comes amid the sector's growth, with the commission's efforts to stimulate innovation, nurture talent, and foster growth in the local fashion industry.

The partnership is built on 3 pillars: --Talent Development: Through training programs at Adidas targeting talents within the "100 Saudi Brands" network. --Research and Development: Collaboration between the two sides will launch a comprehensive research project aimed at understanding the evolving needs of Saudi consumers, with a focus on women's sportswear preferences.

