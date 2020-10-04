Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies at 81 After Contracting COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the Kenzo brand, has passed away at age of 81 after contracting COVID-19, media reported Sunday.

French newspaper Le Monde cited the world-renowned fashion designer's spokesman as saying that he died at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine outside Paris.

Kenzo had made a name for himself in France throughout the 1970s with his eponymous fashion brand. He sold the brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH in the early 1990s but has remained a prominent figure in the fashion circles.