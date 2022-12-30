Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Passed Away Aged 81 - Vivienne Westwood Fashion House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Isabel Westwood passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, her fashion house said.

"29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," Vivienne Westwood fashion house said on Twitter.