UrduPoint.com

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Passed Away Aged 81 - Vivienne Westwood Fashion House

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Passed Away Aged 81 - Vivienne Westwood Fashion House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Isabel Westwood passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, her fashion house said.

"29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," Vivienne Westwood fashion house said on Twitter.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died London December Family

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

42 minutes ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

57 minutes ago
 Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

57 minutes ago
 Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

3 hours ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

3 hours ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.