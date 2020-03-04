UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fashion Icon Gaultier Hands His Scissors To Sacai's Abe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:32 PM

Fashion icon Gaultier hands his scissors to Sacai's Abe

Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier may have hung up his scissors, but his fashion house will live on under an ever-changing carousel of guest designers, he said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Legendary French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier may have hung up his scissors, but his fashion house will live on under an ever-changing carousel of guest designers, he said Wednesday.

The flamboyant creator, who bowed out last month after half a century at the top of the fashion tree with a musical spectacular in Paris, said a guest designer will be given the keys to his haute couture studio every season.

"I have the pleasure to announce the new concept for my Haute Couture," 67-year-old Gaultier said.

"Each season, I will invite a designer to interpret the codes of the House and I am doubly pleased that Chitose Abe of Sacai will be the first one." The two were photographed together on the roof of Gaultier's Paris headquarters in the famous blue overalls he and his collaborators wear.

Abe will show her take on great provocateur's legacy during the Paris haute couture week in July.

"I have long admired Jean-Paul for his originality and his unique subversive vision of femininity," she said.

The 48-year-old is one of the most admired Japanese designers, counting Vogue supremo Anna Wintour and the doyenne of fashion critics, Suzi Menkes, among her fans.

She was also one of the very rare rivals that the late Karl Lagerfeld showered praise upon, calling her "one of the most interesting designers working today." Abe's genius is in her unique cut and in recutting and splicing clothing together, "creating a sum that is greater than its parts".

She trained with Rei Kawakubo at Comme des Garcons in Tokyo and worked with Junya Watanabe before striking out on her own 20 years ago.

The Jean Paul Gaultier label shows a new collection twice a year during Paris haute couture week, the elite club that is regarded as the creme de la creme of fashion.

Related Topics

Century Paris Tokyo May July Top

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

6 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

19 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

22 minutes ago

The Middle East Institute explores “Pathways to ..

27 minutes ago

UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism ..

31 minutes ago

NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM lea ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.