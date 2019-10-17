UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fashion Statement: Trump To Inaugurate New Louis Vuitton US Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:18 PM

Fashion statement: Trump to inaugurate new Louis Vuitton US site

President Donald Trump will attend Thursday the opening of a new production site in Texas for the posh handbag maker Louis Vuitton, drawing the French luxury powerhouse into the US leader's job-creation pitch as he gears up for next year's re-election campaign

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump will attend Thursday the opening of a new production site in Texas for the posh handbag maker Louis Vuitton, drawing the French luxury powerhouse into the US leader's job-creation pitch as he gears up for next year's re-election campaign.

Bernard Arnault, head of the LVMH conglomerate that owns the leathergoods brand, will also attend the event at the "Rochambeau Ranch" near Dallas, named for the general who led French troops alongside the 13 colonies in the American Revolution.

"Thanks to the Trump Admin's economic policies LVMH will open Louis Vuitton Rochambeau in Texas. Along with this investment, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault Pledged for 1,000 NEW opportunities for local artisans & leather craftsmen," Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Arnault was one of the first high-profile French business leaders to meet with Trump in January 2017, just weeks after his election, when he suggested he would consider expanding Louis Vuitton in the United States.

The American market is the second-largest for LVMH overall, and it already has two US production sites in California for Louis Vuitton, whose handbags can cost thousands of Dollars.

It says half the Louis Vuitton workers it hires have no previous experience in leathercraft, and receive intensive in-house training before being allowed to cut or sew.

Trump is likely to seize on the new site later Thursday at what media commentators are billing as a major campaign rally in Dallas, seeking to rally supporters as he fends off an impeachment inquiry.

Related Topics

Election Business Trump Dallas United States SITE January 2017 Market Media Event (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Man decorates car for Royal couple

20 seconds ago

Pound sinks as key ally rejects Johnson Brexit pla ..

9 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

9 minutes ago

Justice Isa says President, PM have no right to su ..

31 minutes ago

Moscow to Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Talks on A ..

9 minutes ago

Two matches to be played on Friday in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.