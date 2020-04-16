Fast Development of Safe COVID-19 Vaccine Presents Common Global Goal - Chinese Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The development of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 should be a common goal for humanity, as it is the most cost-effective way to stop the spread of the virus, Xu Songtao, a member of a delegation of Chinese medical experts visiting Russia, told Sputnik.

A group of 10 doctors formed by the Chinese National Health Commission arrived in Russia on Saturday to help it tackle the outbreak. The delegation is set to return home on April 18.

"The coronavirus infection is a common enemy of the entire humanity, and no country or region can take care only of itself. The development of an effective vaccine is the most cost-effective way to prevent the spread of infection. So, this task is a matter of urgency," Xu, a junior researcher at the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

He added that many countries had already advanced toward this goal. China, for instance, is conducting the first stage of clinical trials of live and inactivated vaccines. These are yet to be "carefully checked for compliance with safety and efficacy standards."

"I hope that each state and research group would share their experience and do their best to join efforts. The ultimate goal is to develop a safe and effective vaccine as soon as possible," the expert said.

Russia has so far registered 27,938 COVID-19 cases, including 232 fatalities. The country, too, is actively working on several vaccines.