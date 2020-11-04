Fast Food, Pigs in a Blanket Served to White House Guests During Election Night Party

People invited to a White House election night reception were served pigs in a blanket, French fries, chicken nuggets and a selection of desserts, photos shared by reporters on Twitter show

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) People invited to a White House election night reception were served pigs in a blanket, French fries, chicken nuggets and a selection of desserts, photos shared by reporters on Twitter show.

"Glassware covers the pigs in the blanket served at White House election night watch party.

Trump has repeatedly, including during final presidential debate, accused protesters of using an anti-police chant, 'Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon,'" Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg news tweeted, sharing a photo provided by a guest.

Asawin Suebsaeng of The Daily Beast, in turn, published a photo of a plate with a mini hamburger, a small chocolate-covered cake, a red fish snack, and fries placed in a paper cup bearing the presidential seal.