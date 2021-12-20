Fast Tides in Papua New Guinea Displace 53,000 People, Exposing Climate Risks - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) King tides flooded parts of Papua New Guinea at the start of December, displacing around 53,000 people and revealing new climate risks, a prominent watchdog organization said on Monday.

"Parts of Papua New Guinea (PNG) experienced a surge in king tides that flooded communities and displaced approximately 53,000 people. King tides are the highest predicted tides of the year and are reaching higher and farther as climate change causes sea levels to rise. For PNG - facing more than double the global average in annual sea level rise - the worst is yet to come," Human Rights Watch said in a report.

According to the watchdog, king tides in some coastal communities of the country have completely destroyed schools, homes and cemeteries, disrupting the every-day lives of citizens.

It is noted that the country, which has a very limited impact on global emissions that are affecting the climate crisis is facing its worst consequences.

During the United Nations Climate Change Conference that was held in Glasgow last month, Pacific nations had pressed the international community to lessen emissions and therefore adverse the effects of climate change on affected communities.

Human Rights Watch is asking international governments to take matters into their own hands and "go beyond pledges made in Glasgow to rapidly reduce emissions." The watchdog is also asking higher-emitter nations for more support of people affected by the crisis.