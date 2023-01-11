In this digest, we will tell you about representatives of what professions are the fastest to adapt to a new workplace, Russians' attitude towards shortening the New Year holidays, and about a hybrid power station for the lunar base proposed by Russian specialists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about representatives of what professions are the fastest to adapt to a new workplace, Russians' attitude towards shortening the New Year holidays, and about a hybrid power station for the lunar base proposed by Russian specialists.

Security guards, drivers and foremen are the fastest to adapt to a new workplace, while programmers, analysts and chief accountants are the slowest to do so, according to a fresh poll by the SuperJob employment search service, which interviewed 3,000 adults.

"An average Russian adapts to a new workplace in 60 days. Security guards, drivers and foremen are the fastest to get used to new working conditions, programmers, analysts and chief accountants are the slowest," the study said.

According to the findings, it takes security guards 26 days to adapt, while drivers need 33 days, foremen � 34 days, storekeepers � 36 days, and skilled workers � 38 days.

Among those who need more time, the leaders are programmers, as their adaptation period lasts 111 days in average, analysts (105 days), chief accountants (97 days), doctors (96 days) and HR managers (88 days).

Additionally, the poll found that young people under 24 years old adapt to a new workplace much faster than their older colleagues: on average, they need 42 days, while, for example, workers aged 25 to 34 years old have an adaptation period of 70 days. Women get used to new working conditions a little slower than men (on average, over 62 days against 58 days).

About a third of Russians are not against shortening the New Year holidays, as they have nothing to do during that period or do not like winter weather, a fresh study by the Rambler&Co media holding showed on Wednesday.

Up to 64% of respondents have a positive attitude towards the long January holidays, while 36% do not mind having less time for rest. Vacation fans love them for the opportunity to relax and get distracted (46%), spend time with family (32%), return to some pending affairs (15%), and winter activities (7%).

As for Russians who find the holiday period too long, they do not know what to do (46%), do not like winter weather (22%), some of them work during the holidays anyway (17%) or start to miss their job (15%).

The poll also found that almost two-thirds of respondents, or 63%, did not leave their place of residence during the long January weekend, 23% visited their hometown within the country, 6% went abroad, 5% chose domestic tourism, and 3% changed several locations over the holidays.

The study was conducted among some 353,000 internet users from January 1-9.

Scientists at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Aviation Materials proposed using a hybrid unit consisting of a nuclear plant and an Stirling cycle energy conversion system as a power station for the lunar base, according to the materials they will present at the Korolev's Readings, which will be held in Moscow from January 24-27.

"Regardless of the purpose and scenario of the mission, a reliable source of energy is necessary for the successful exploration of the Moon. Such a source can be a planetary power station based on the synergy of nuclear and non-nuclear energy sources as part of a single energy system of the lunar infrastructure," the materials read.

The scientists consider "a power plant consisting of a small-sized autonomous high-temperature nuclear reactor and an energy conversion system (ECS) operating on the Stirling cycle" to be promising for that purpose.

The nuclear reactor that will be a source of thermal energy must have high reliability, autonomy and natural safety. Scientists have formed the appearance of the reactor taking into account the groundwork in the field of fast liquid metal reactors and are going to use already proven technical solutions in it.

The station itself operating on the Stirling cycle will be arranged in a modular manner so that the failure of one unit does not lead to a failure of the system as a whole.

The Stirling cycle is a thermodynamic cycle that implies the operation of a heat engine, which contains not only a heater and a refrigerator, but also a regenerator, which removes or gives off heat to the working fluid at certain stages. It is also used in air-independent power plants of submarines.