UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatah, Hamas Say To Resist Israel's Plan Of Annexing Palestinian Lands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:36 AM

Fatah, Hamas say to resist Israel's plan of annexing Palestinian lands

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement and Islamic Hamas movement announced on Thursday that they will resist Israel's plan of annexing Palestinian lands in West Bank.

RAMALLAH/GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement and Islamic Hamas movement announced on Thursday that they will resist Israel's plan of annexing Palestinian lands in West Bank.

"We won't let the Israeli annexation plan pass and we will continue all types of struggle and resistance until the occupation of the Palestinian territories ends," said Fatah in a press statement.

The movement called on the Arab states and nations "to back the Palestinian people by showing unity and solidarity against the Israeli plan which doesn't only target the Palestinian people, but all the Arabs.

"Meanwhile, Abdulatif al-Qanou'a, spokesman of the Islamic Hamas movement, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, said in a press statement that "all means and types of resistance are our strategic track to foil the plan.""We will topple the occupation's annexation plan which aims at eliminating the Palestinian cause," he said.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Bank All Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

11 minutes ago

132 nationalities participate in &#039;UAE Volunte ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

2 hours ago

Google Says Chinese Hackers Targeting Biden Campai ..

14 minutes ago

US Capital Wants Out of State Troops to Leave City ..

14 minutes ago

US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.