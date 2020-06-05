(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH/GAZA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah Movement and Islamic Hamas movement announced on Thursday that they will resist Israel's plan of annexing Palestinian lands in West Bank.

"We won't let the Israeli annexation plan pass and we will continue all types of struggle and resistance until the occupation of the Palestinian territories ends," said Fatah in a press statement.

The movement called on the Arab states and nations "to back the Palestinian people by showing unity and solidarity against the Israeli plan which doesn't only target the Palestinian people, but all the Arabs.

"Meanwhile, Abdulatif al-Qanou'a, spokesman of the Islamic Hamas movement, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, said in a press statement that "all means and types of resistance are our strategic track to foil the plan.""We will topple the occupation's annexation plan which aims at eliminating the Palestinian cause," he said.