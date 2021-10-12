Fatah Leader Says Snap Iraqi Parliamentary Election Results Fabricated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The results of the early parliamentary election in Iraq are illegitimate, the leader of the Iraqi parliamentary coalition Fatah, Hadi Al-Amiri, said on Tuesday after a resounding defeat.

"We do not accept these fabricated results, whatever the cost. We will defend the votes of our candidates and voters," al-Amiri said as quoted by al-Ahad tv channel.

An early parliamentary election was held in Iraq on Sunday with increased security measures. The voting was direct, secret, using a single vote system.

According to the preliminary results, the bloc of Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr received 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament, followed by the Takaddum bloc, headed by the speaker of parliament Muhammed Al-Halbusi, with 38 seats. The State of Law bloc, under the leadership of ex-Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, received 37 seats.

The Fatah coalition has 14 seats. In the 2018 elections, the coalition won 45 seats in parliament.

The al-Sadr bloc also won the last parliamentary election in 2018.