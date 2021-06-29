UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatah Pledges To Investigate Attack On Sputnik Correspondent At Rally In Beirut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Fatah Pledges to Investigate Attack on Sputnik Correspondent at Rally in Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The leadership of the Fatah movement will take measures to investigate the attack on Sputnik correspondent in Beirut Abed Albay, who was beaten at a rally at the Palestinian embassy, Mahmoud Said, a spokesman for the political department of the Fatah movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Albay was beaten as he was filming demonstrations in front of the Palestinian embassy in Beirut by supporters of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and their opponents.

"At the moment, I do not have information on this issue. I need just 30 minutes to get an update.

But initially we support freedom of the media and speak against any harassment of journalists. What happened is absolutely unacceptable. It is necessary to understand what happened, and find out whether these were our people or not," the spokesman said.

According to the representative of the Fatah movement, it is possible that there were some provocateurs at the site of the rally, who tried to discredit both Fatah and the embassy.

"I would like to note once again that we are against the harassment of journalists and we will clarify the situation," Said assured.

Related Topics

Attack Beirut Lebanon SITE Media

Recent Stories

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

4 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

7 minutes ago

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

35 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

3 hours ago

India reports 37,566 new coronavirus infections, 9 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.