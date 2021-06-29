Fatah Pledges to Investigate Attack on Sputnik Correspondent at Rally in Beirut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The leadership of the Fatah movement will take measures to investigate the attack on Sputnik correspondent in Beirut Abed Albay, who was beaten at a rally at the Palestinian embassy, Mahmoud Said, a spokesman for the political department of the Fatah movement in Lebanon, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Albay was beaten as he was filming demonstrations in front of the Palestinian embassy in Beirut by supporters of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and their opponents.

"At the moment, I do not have information on this issue. I need just 30 minutes to get an update.

But initially we support freedom of the media and speak against any harassment of journalists. What happened is absolutely unacceptable. It is necessary to understand what happened, and find out whether these were our people or not," the spokesman said.

According to the representative of the Fatah movement, it is possible that there were some provocateurs at the site of the rally, who tried to discredit both Fatah and the embassy.

"I would like to note once again that we are against the harassment of journalists and we will clarify the situation," Said assured.