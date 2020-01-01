(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The fact that the Palestinian Fatah political party celebrates its anniversary in the Gaza Strip for the first time in years is a sign that Palestinians accept the legitimacy of the Palestinian National Authority, a Fatah representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In recent years, Fatah has been unable to hold festivities in the Gaza Strip due to the opposition from the rival Hamas movement that controls the area. This year, however, they did allow it.

"The brilliant success of this festival demonstrates the attitude of the Palestinian people toward the legal Palestinian government, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas," the representative said.

He also noted that the very fact of a celebration in the Gaza Strip is a testament to Fatah and Abbas' popularity, and is an important signal to the leadership of Hamas.

The Hamas movement, which is considered by some countries, including the United States and Israel, to be a terrorist organization, has been in control of the Gaza Strip for the last 11 years. Their opponents from the Fatah political party control the West Bank through the institutions of the Palestinian National Authority, which is internationally recognized and supported, while Hamas is shunned and isolated by many in the international community.