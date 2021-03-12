Fatah Says Jailed Leader Barghouti to Back Party, Has No Plans to Support Separate List

Palestine's veteran Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences in Israel, has no plans to back a separate list and is expected to support the party's joint list for the upcoming general election, Fatah Spokesman in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Palestine's veteran Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences in Israel, has no plans to back a separate list and is expected to support the party's joint list for the upcoming general election, Fatah Spokesman in Europe, Jamal Nazzal, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Fatah was told that Mr. Bargouthi will support no other list than the list of his mother movement which is Fatah," Nazzal said.

Barghouti has been serving five life terms in an Israeli prison since 2002 for allegedly plotting attacks during the Second Intifada which lasted from 2000 until early 2005.

Despite his years-long imprisonment, Barghouti remains a popular leader among Palestinians. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research regularly reports that Barghouti would win a presidential election.

Palestinian political factions are gearing up for the first elections since 2006, when a disputed election broke out into civil strife between Fatah and Hamas. Voting for the 132-seat Palestinian Legislative Council is set for May 22 and the presidential election for July 31.