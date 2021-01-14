UrduPoint.com
Fatah Senior Member To Discuss Election Preparations, Vaccine Supplies In Moscow - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Fatah Senior Member to Discuss Election Preparations, Vaccine Supplies in Moscow - Source

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Fatah Central Committee member Hussein Al Sheikh will visit Moscow on Sunday to discuss the Palestinian elections and the supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"On the eve of the upcoming adoption of decrees by the Palestinian president regarding the conduct of parliamentary, presidential, Liberation Organization and National Council elections, Al Sheikh will inform Russian officials in accordance with joint coordination between the two countries, and ask Russia to support the elections and put pressure on Israel to facilitate their conduct, especially in Jerusalem," the source said.

The source added that Al Sheikh would discuss the supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the coming months.

Palestine was the first country in the middle East that registered the Sputnik V vaccine.

