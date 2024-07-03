Fatal fall on Golden Peak: Japanese climber loses life in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A 64-year-old Japanese climber Onishi Hiroshi died after falling into a crevasse on the Golden Peak glacier in the Gilgit-Baltistan district Nagir region. He was part of a four-member Japanese team that had hired two porters to climb the 7,027-meter peak.

The team had reached the summit on July 1 and was descending when the incident occurred on July 2. The climber's body was recovered and brought to Camp on July 3.

Deputy Commissioner Nager Attaur Rehman Kakar confirmed the incident.