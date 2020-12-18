Fatal Gas Blast Collapses House Near Tehran, 2 People Killed - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A gas explosion destroyed a house in the suburbs of the Iranian capital on Thursday, killing two people and injuring four others, media said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A gas explosion destroyed a house in the suburbs of the Iranian capital on Thursday, killing two people and injuring four others, media said.

Rescuers told the Mehr news agency that the four survivors had been pulled from under the debris with medium to severe burns.

The search-and-rescue operation continues in the town of Pakdasht, southeast of Tehran, as more residents are feared to be trapped under the rubble.