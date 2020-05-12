Fatalities after suicide blast at Afghan funeral: govt

Dozens of people are believed to have been killed or wounded in a suicide blast Tuesday at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, a spokesman for the local government said

The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the ceremony, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

"Initial information shows about 40 people killed and wounded in the attack," he added.