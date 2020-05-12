UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatalities After Suicide Blast At Afghan Funeral

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:28 PM

Fatalities after suicide blast at Afghan funeral

Dozens of people are believed to have been killed or wounded in a suicide blast on Tuesday at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, a spokesman for the local government said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Dozens of people are believed to have been killed or wounded in a suicide blast on Tuesday at a funeral in eastern Afghanistan, a spokesman for the local government said.

The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the ceremony, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

"Initial information shows about 40 people killed and wounded in the attack," he added.

The attack targeted the funeral ceremony for a local police commander, according to Khogyani.

Battle-weary Nangarhar near the Pakistan border has long been a stronghold for both Islamic State and Taliban militants and has witnessed some of the hardest fighting in recent years.

Both international forces and the Taliban in the area have targeted IS fighters, who have largely been pushed out of the province but still retain the ability to launch attacks on urban centres.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Governor Suicide Border Government

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says speeches by members in the parliamen ..

8 minutes ago

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

27 minutes ago

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funera ..

11 minutes ago

Shanghai to hold ChinaJoy expo in July as schedule ..

11 minutes ago

MCI prepared to tackle COVID-19, says Mayor

11 minutes ago

Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 2 ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.