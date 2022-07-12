UrduPoint.com

Fatalities Reported After Ukrainian Strike On Nova Kakhovka, Dozens Injured - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 03:10 AM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The strike on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region carried out by Ukrainian forces with the use of the US multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) resulted in the death of several people, while dozens of others were injured, the head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.

"Tonight reminds me of the terrible analogies of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, carried out by the US in August, 1945. Pretty much the same thing happened to us today. As far as I understand, strikes in the city center were carried out using high-precision American weapons. There are casualties among the civilian population, there are wounded, hundreds of people were left without homes, dozens of houses were destroyed.

Hospitals continue to accept people, there are dozens of wounded," Leontyev said.

According to the head of Nova Kakhovka's military-civilian administration, a disabled teenager who was on duty at a warehouse with humanitarian aid, is among those killed.

Earlier on Monday night, Leontyev told Sputnik that warehouses with saltpeter exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions on Nova Kakhovka. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik that high-precision US weapons such as HIMARS were used to carry out the strike.

