Fatality Rate From Hunger Outpaces COVID-19 Fatalities - Oxfam Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Famine claims more lives than the COVID-19 pandemic, with eleven people likely dying every minute of hunger, while coronavirus claims seven lives per minute around the globe, the international charitable organization Oxfam said in a report on Friday.

"Today, eleven people are likely dying every minute from acute hunger linked to three lethal C's: conflict, COVID-19, and the climate crisis. This rate outpaces the current pandemic mortality rate, which is at seven people per minute," Oxfam said in the report.

The charity organization noted conflict was the single biggest driver of famine since the outbreak of the pandemic and that, despite huge funds directed to fight the impact of COVID-19, military spending increased globally by $51 billion, six and a half times what the UN estimates is required to keep people from starving.

"Overall, 155 million people around the world are now living in crisis levels of food insecurity or worse - that is 20 million more than last year. Around two out of every three of these people are going hungry primarily because their country is in war and conflict," the organization said in a release.

Oxfam also noted that war and violence had caused the largest number of internal displacements in history, forcing 48 million people to flee their homes by the end of 2020.

The charity organization warns governments to stop conflict from continuing to fuel catastrophic hunger and instead ensure aid agencies reach those in need to avoid unnecessary deaths. Donor governments must fund the UN's humanitarian appeal to help save lives, and Security Council members should hold those who use hunger as a weapon of war to account, Oxfam added.