UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatally Burned Woman In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Confirmed To Be Journalist Irina Slavina

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:16 PM

Fatally Burned Woman in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Confirmed to Be Journalist Irina Slavina

The office of the Investigative Committee in Nizhny Novgorod confirmed on Friday that the burnt body found near the local Interior Ministry branch belonged to journalist Irina Slavina (Murakhtaeva).

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The office of the Investigative Committee in Nizhny Novgorod confirmed on Friday that the burnt body found near the local Interior Ministry branch belonged to journalist Irina Slavina (Murakhtaeva).

According to earlier reports, a body of a woman with burns was found in the center of the city.

"It was determined that the deceased is Irina Murakhtaeva," the investigators said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee refuted "media reports that the woman's death was linked to the searches at her place before her death."

"She was a witness, she was not a suspect or a defendant in the criminal case, which entailed the aforementioned investigative activity," the committee said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Nizhny Novgorod Criminals Women Media

Recent Stories

PTI MPAs presents cheque of Rs 1.5 mln to heirs of ..

21 seconds ago

Coffee before breakfast; diabetes chances increase ..

24 seconds ago

Paigham-e-Pakistan draft to be tabled in Parliamen ..

6 minutes ago

Plantations imperative to combat climate change ch ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammad Idress posted as PS to Governor

6 minutes ago

PDWP approves 34 schemes costing Rs 50186.424 mln

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.