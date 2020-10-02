The office of the Investigative Committee in Nizhny Novgorod confirmed on Friday that the burnt body found near the local Interior Ministry branch belonged to journalist Irina Slavina (Murakhtaeva).

According to earlier reports, a body of a woman with burns was found in the center of the city.

"It was determined that the deceased is Irina Murakhtaeva," the investigators said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee refuted "media reports that the woman's death was linked to the searches at her place before her death."

"She was a witness, she was not a suspect or a defendant in the criminal case, which entailed the aforementioned investigative activity," the committee said.