Fate of Iranian Nuclear Deal Depends on Removal of IRGC From Terrorist List - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal now depends on a possible decision of the United States to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the list of terrorist organizations, in exchange for Iran's commitment to de-escalate tensions in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, media reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden was discussing a plan to remove the IRGC from the list of terrorist organizations. The Israeli authorities expressed outrage over the media reports, noting that "the attempt to delist the IRGC as a terrorist organization is an insult to the victims and would ignore documented reality supported by unequivocal evidence."

The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources involved in the talks, that the US may propose removing the IRGC from the list of foreign terrorist organizations if Iran commits itself to ceasing its regional aggression and not targeting Americans. If Iran does not comply with the terms of the agreement, then, according to the media, the US may put the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations again.

According to the newspaper, the inability of Washington and Tehran to find a compromise on the issue may lead to the collapse of negotiations, during which the parties have been successfully resolving other disagreements for almost a year.

Tehran has not yet responded to the proposal, the Wall Street Journal said.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have followed since then.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether.