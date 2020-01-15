UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fate Of JCPOA Depends On Europe - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:18 PM

Fate of JCPOA Depends on Europe - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

It depends on Europe whether the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will remain in place after the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) It depends on Europe whether the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will remain in place after the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

"Well, it depends on Europe," Zarif said at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi, when asked whether the move meant the end of the nuclear deal.

The foreign minister added that the JCPOA was signed in 2015 in conditions of "mutual mistrust," this is why no one presumed full compliance with the obligations, and therefore mechanisms for dealing with the possible violations were created.

Iran, which has recently scrapped its remaining limitations under the JCPOA, remains ready to reverse its steps as soon as Europe resumes compliance, Zarif said, accusing Europe of violations.

"The steps that we have taken are all within the JCPOA ... And we have said, immediately after you [Europe] implement your commitments, we will reverse," Zarif said.

The minister added that the country's economy had suffered, over the past two years, "hundreds of billions of Dollars" in damages "without any fault of Iran," stressing Iran wanted to have this money repaid.

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Europe Nuclear France Germany New Delhi United Kingdom Money 2015 All Billion

Recent Stories

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

6 minutes ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad commits to zero net carbon emissions by 205 ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Azam makes space in the best one-day team of ..

9 minutes ago

India, Russia Need to Join Forces in High-Tech Sec ..

2 minutes ago

Australia Promises Nearly $70Mln in Relief to Fire ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.