Fate of JCPOA Depends on Europe - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) It depends on Europe whether the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will remain in place after the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

"Well, it depends on Europe," Zarif said at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi, when asked whether the move meant the end of the nuclear deal.

The foreign minister added that the JCPOA was signed in 2015 in conditions of "mutual mistrust," this is why no one presumed full compliance with the obligations, and therefore mechanisms for dealing with the possible violations were created.

Iran, which has recently scrapped its remaining limitations under the JCPOA, remains ready to reverse its steps as soon as Europe resumes compliance, Zarif said, accusing Europe of violations.

"The steps that we have taken are all within the JCPOA ... And we have said, immediately after you [Europe] implement your commitments, we will reverse," Zarif said.

The minister added that the country's economy had suffered, over the past two years, "hundreds of billions of Dollars" in damages "without any fault of Iran," stressing Iran wanted to have this money repaid.