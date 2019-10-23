Fate of Kurds Must be Decided in Dialogue with Damascus - Vershinin

Russia respects the position of the Kurds, it is necessary to decide their fate in dialogue with Damascus, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia respects the position of the Kurds, it is necessary to decide their fate in dialogue with Damascus , said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

"Today, it is necessary to resolve all issues related to the Kurds, including how they will live in the framework of the dialogue with Damascus.

That is, we support such a dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus," Vershinin said at a news conference in Rossiya Segodnya international news agency

"At the same time, we believe that the Kurds are an integral part of the Syrian people, Syria is where they have lived for a very long time, where they are called upon to live freely, using all the rights that they undoubtedly have," Vershinin stressed.

According to Vershinin, Russia "has great respect for the Kurds, and always maintained historically deep contacts with the Kurds."