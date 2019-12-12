- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:03 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The fate of one person remains unknown after the fire at Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
Three people were injured as a result of the fire.
"As of now, one worker who was at the hear of the fire has not been found yet," the emergency services' representative said.
He added that fire fighting operations continued.