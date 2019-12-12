UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fate Of One Worker Unknown After Fire At Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:03 PM

Fate of One Worker Unknown After Fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov - Emergency Services

The fate of one person remains unknown after the fire at Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The fate of one person remains unknown after the fire at Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Three people were injured as a result of the fire.

"As of now, one worker who was at the hear of the fire has not been found yet," the emergency services' representative said.

He added that fire fighting operations continued.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Murmansk

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end sharply higher

38 seconds ago

Google list shows Naimal Khan as the most searched ..

18 minutes ago

Russian, Mexican Capitals Sign New Cooperation Pla ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah released from te ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to expel two German diplomats in tit-for-ta ..

41 seconds ago

European stocks climb as UK begins 'Brexit electio ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.