Fate of Open Skies Treaty 'Hangs in The Balance' - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the fate of the Open Skies Treaty "hangs in the balance."

"There is the Open Skies Treaty a multilateral document, now its fate is hanging in the balance, the Americans have withdrawn from it," Lavrov told reporters.