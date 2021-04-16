Fate Of Open Skies Treaty 'Hangs In The Balance' - Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that the fate of the Open Skies Treaty "hangs in the balance."
"There is the Open Skies Treaty a multilateral document, now its fate is hanging in the balance, the Americans have withdrawn from it," Lavrov told reporters.