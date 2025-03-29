- Home
Fatemi Spotlights Plight Of Under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians During Meeting With UN Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State, Syed Tariq Fatemi, held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday during which he underscored the need to resolve the conflicts in Kashmir and Palestine.
According to a press release of the Pakistani Mission to the UN, the special assistant briefed the secretary-general about Pakistan's priorities during its Security Council term as a non-permanent member and reaffirmed his country’s strong support for the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development and climate change
He underscored Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, including UN peacekeeping efforts.
Fatemi expressed hope that the Pact for the Future, which the world leaders adopted in September last, will be fully implemented, meeting the financing needs of the developing countries to implement the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) and climate targets.
The special assistant also highlighted India's continuing occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the denial of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.
He stressed that the Indian actions are in total disregard for international law and called for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions.
Fatemi urged the world community to call upon Israel to end its brutal campaign of violence and terror against the hapless Palestinians and stressed the need for strongly opposing proposals for the expulsion of the Palestinians from their homeland.
He also drew the UN chief's attention to the cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for UN support in countering the menace.
Secretary-General Guterres thanked the special assistant for Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations and its role in maintaining international peace and security through its contribution towards UN Peacekeeping -- the world body's flagship activity. Pakistan is among the top troop contributors to UN peacekeeping operations at hotspots around the world.
