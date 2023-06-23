The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced the continuation of the suspension of Russia's membership in the organization on Friday, deciding, however, not to include the country in the list of nations subject to penalties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced the continuation of the suspension of Russia's membership in the organization on Friday, deciding, however, not to include the country in the list of nations subject to penalties.

Therefore, Russia will not be included in either the gray or the black list of financially unreliable countries, the organization said in a statement released after a plenary session.

At the same time, FATF decided to put Croatia, Vietnam and Cameroon on the gray list of financially unreliable nations.