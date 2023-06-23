Open Menu

FATF Announces Continued Suspension Of Russia's Membership

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced the continuation of the suspension of Russia's membership in the organization on Friday, deciding, however, not to include the country in the list of nations subject to penalties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced the continuation of the suspension of Russia's membership in the organization on Friday, deciding, however, not to include the country in the list of nations subject to penalties.

Therefore, Russia will not be included in either the gray or the black list of financially unreliable countries, the organization said in a statement released after a plenary session.

At the same time, FATF decided to put Croatia, Vietnam and Cameroon on the gray list of financially unreliable nations.

Related Topics

Russia Same Croatia Cameroon Vietnam Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

6 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

6 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

6 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

6 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

42 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

29 minutes ago
Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

28 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

28 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

28 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

28 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

20 minutes ago
 Faiza, Naheen win Gold medals in Badminton Doubles ..

Faiza, Naheen win Gold medals in Badminton Doubles

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World