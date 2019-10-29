UrduPoint.com
FATF's Grey List: China Expresses Concerns Over Political Agenda Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:33 PM

FATF's grey list: China expresses concerns over political agenda against Pakistan

China warns members to stay away from politicizing FATF

Beijing: (Urdu Point/Pakistan News-Oct 29th, 2019) China expressed concerns that some members of Financial Action Task Force was pursuing a political agenda against Pakistan, giving a clear message to the international body to stay away from politicising the forum.

According to Radio Pakistan, China announced its support for Pakistan and warned the members of the FATF to refrain from politicising the international forum.

Yao Wen, a chinese officer at foreign mininstry office in Beijing said that Beijing rejected political agenda that was being pursuing against Pakistan.

"China's standing with Pakistan and will block every attempt to place it on the blacklist," said the officer, adding t hat " we have made it very clear to the US and India that China do this because it is beyond the purpose of FATF,". Wen expressed these views while meeting a group ofPakistani journalists in Beijing.

He stated that FATF was not made to blacklist any country and was supposed to help countries take action against terror financing.

He said China recognises Pakistan’s efforts in pursuing its National Action Plan and has encouraged Islamabad’s anti-terrorism actions. Commenting on President Xi Jinping’s visit to New Delhi, he said the President had conveyed Pakistan’s concerns on occupied Kashmir to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Xi conveyed to Modi that Pakistan wants to resolve the issue through dialogue," said the officer. Talking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Yao said Beijing welcomes Islamabad’s decision to establish a separate supervisory body that would help accelerate work on CPEC projects.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has yet to go very far to meet the demands of FATF to come out its grey list till Feb , 2020.

