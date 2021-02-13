UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Kills 4 Family Members In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Germany - Police

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Father Kills 4 Family Members in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Germany - Police

A man in western Germany is believed to have killed his wife, daughters and mother-in-law before setting the house on fire and stabbing himself to death, the police said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A man in western Germany is believed to have killed his wife, daughters and mother-in-law before setting the house on fire and stabbing himself to death, the police said on Saturday.

Five bodies were found in a single-family house in Radevormwald, near the city of Wuppertal, on Friday after firefighters put out the blaze.

"The father (41) killed his wife (37), his daughters (1 and 4) and mother-in-law (77) with a knife shortly before 5 p.m.," the Cologne police said in a press release.

Investigators suspect the cause of the murder-suicide was a failed marriage. The police said the probe would be suspended, given that nothing suggested that more people were involved in the case.

Related Topics

Fire Police Marriage Wife Germany Wuppertal Cologne Man P

Recent Stories

RPO visits police station

41 seconds ago

Vaccination of frontline healthcare workers intens ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan's GDP Could Reach $1Tln by 2030 Given Mar ..

47 seconds ago

Prize distribution ceremony LPC Super League

6 minutes ago

Govt wants election reforms to offer opportunity t ..

6 minutes ago

AMAN-2021 Exercise demonstrates Pakistan's commitm ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.