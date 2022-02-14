Father of Florida Gun Massacre Victim Blames Biden for Continuing Death Toll - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The father of a teenage boy who died in a school shooting massacre four years ago in Florida climbed a construction tower near the White House and shouted accusations at President Joe Biden for failing to take any effective measures on gun control, the WJLA news channel reported on Monday.

The report identified the man as Manuel Oliver, who was the father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people shot dead in a 2018 massacre at Stoneham Douglas High School in Florida. Monday is the fourth anniversary of the attack.

Oliver hung a banner on the front of the construction tower in front of the White House which said, "45K (45,000) people died from gun violence on your watch, according to the report.

Reporter Jay O'Brien said via Twitter that he spoken with Oliver last Thursday and Oliver told him he was still upset at the Biden administration's failure to take any serious action to push through any new legislation to control the proliferation of guns in the United States.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of the American people to keep and bear arms.