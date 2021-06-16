UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Of Record 10 Children Born At Once In South Africa Unaware Of Location Of Newborns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:12 PM

Father of Record 10 Children Born at Once in South Africa Unaware of Location of Newborns

Tebogo Tsotetsi, the partner of a woman from South Africa who gave birth to a world's record of ten babies at once, does not know where she is and has not seen his children yet, Russell Baloyi, a spokesman for the Tsotetsi family, told Sputnik

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Tebogo Tsotetsi, the partner of a woman from South Africa who gave birth to a world's record of ten babies at once, does not know where she is and has not seen his children yet, Russell Baloyi, a spokesman for the Tsotetsi family, told Sputnik.

Last week media reported that 37-year-old Gosiame Sithole gave birth to ten children, namely, seven boys and three girls, at once in a private hospital. She was reportedly eight months pregnant.

According to Baloyi, Tsotetsi cannot find his girlfriend, and she has not disclosed her whereabouts. The spokesman also noted that Sitole has had children before, namely, twins and triplets from her now deceased husband.

For his part, Tsotetsi has three children from another woman.

The Tsotetsi family also issued a press release, according to which Sitole informed her partner about the birth of the children by phone. Tsotetsi has repeatedly tried to visit his girlfriend and children, but has not been able to locate the woman, nor does he know anything about the children's condition.

The family is concerned about the uncertainty of the situation and thus refuses to acknowledge the existence of the children until it is proven, the statement read.

Related Topics

World Visit South Africa Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

US Envoy to UN Says to Visit Mideast in 'Next Few ..

3 minutes ago

Imdaad CEO named ‘Industry Leader’ at Innovati ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Says Biden Agrees on Solving Ukraine Conflic ..

3 minutes ago

US Outstrips Forecasts for Crude Oil Draws in Race ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court rejects written apology of SP

3 minutes ago

Cabinet committee reviews arrangements for dealing ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.