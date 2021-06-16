Father of Record 10 Children Born at Once in South Africa Unaware of Location of Newborns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Tebogo Tsotetsi, the partner of a woman from South Africa who gave birth to a world's record of ten babies at once, does not know where she is and has not seen his children yet, Russell Baloyi, a spokesman for the Tsotetsi family, told Sputnik.

Last week media reported that 37-year-old Gosiame Sithole gave birth to ten children, namely, seven boys and three girls, at once in a private hospital. She was reportedly eight months pregnant.

According to Baloyi, Tsotetsi cannot find his girlfriend, and she has not disclosed her whereabouts. The spokesman also noted that Sitole has had children before, namely, twins and triplets from her now deceased husband.

For his part, Tsotetsi has three children from another woman.

The Tsotetsi family also issued a press release, according to which Sitole informed her partner about the birth of the children by phone. Tsotetsi has repeatedly tried to visit his girlfriend and children, but has not been able to locate the woman, nor does he know anything about the children's condition.

The family is concerned about the uncertainty of the situation and thus refuses to acknowledge the existence of the children until it is proven, the statement read.