Father Of UK National Volunteering For YPG In Syria Charged With Terrorism - Reports

Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:16 PM

Father of UK National Volunteering for YPG in Syria Charged With Terrorism - Reports

The UK police have charged the father of a Briton, who volunteers with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and fights against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), with terrorism offenses in the first of such a case in the country, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The UK police have charged the father of a Briton, who volunteers with the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and fights against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia), with terrorism offenses in the first of such a case in the country, media reported on Friday.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the police detained 49-year-old Paul Erdal on December 11 in the town of Solihull, located in the central county of West Midlands. Erdal was questioned about his son, Dan Newey, who joined the YPG in the battle against the IS in 2017.

The police accused Erdal of supporting terrorism and held him for four days. Erdal was released on bail, and a court date is pending.

Newey, however, was not charged when he returned to the United Kingdom from Syria in March 2018 but was investigated and placed on a watch list.

Unlike the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the YPG is not considered a terrorist organization by the UK. Hundreds of volunteers from all over the world joined the Kurdish groups in Syria, including many UK nationals. To this date, at least seven Britons were killed while fighting for the YPG.

