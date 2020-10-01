UrduPoint.com
Father, Son Charged With Supporting IS In Syria - US Justice Dept.

Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:40 AM

Father, Son Charged With Supporting IS in Syria - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Two US citizens, a father and his son, have been charged with supporting the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia), after traveling to Syria and fighting in battles for the extremists, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Two United States citizens who were detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and recently transferred to the custody of the FBI have been charged with material support violations relating to their support for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (IS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the Justice Department said.

Emraan Ali, 53, a US citizen born in Trinidad and Tobago, was charged with providing material support to the IS along with his son Jihad Ali, 19 in a Federal court in the Southern District of Florida before Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres, the release said.

"According to the criminal complaints, in March 2015, Emraan Ali traveled to Syria with his family, including his son, Jihad Ali, to join [the Islamic State]. Both Emraan Ali and Jihad Ali received military and religious training and served as fighters in support of the terrorist organization," the Justice Department said.

The two surrendered to the SDF near Baghuz in March 2019, during the last sustained IS battles to maintain territory in Syria, the release added.

