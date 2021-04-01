UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci Confirms US Food And Drug Administration Probe Into Faulty Coronavirus Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Fauci Confirms US Food and Drug Administration Probe Into Faulty Coronavirus Vaccines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigation an accident at a manufacturing facility that ruined millions of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, the White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigation an accident at a manufacturing facility that ruined millions of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, the White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said on Thursday.

"It was human error. The FDA is investigating," Fauci told CBS news.

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson & Johnson admitted the incident at the East Baltimore facility belonging to its partner company Emergent Biosolutions. An accidental mix-up of ingredients reportedly led to the production of up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-component coronavirus vaccine.

"People should realize that all the doses that have been distributed to us and have been administered didn't come from that plant. this is not related in any way to any of the Johnson & Johnson doses that people have already gotten," Fauci said.

Fauci also said the Emergent Biosolutions plant was not fully certified by the FDA.

Emergent BioSolutions has a history of previous citations for quality control issues and has been criticized by the FDA after inspections for poorly trained employees, cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities, media reported.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it was still planning to supply 100 million doses by the end of June and was aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May. The company's vaccine was approved for emergency use in the US at the end of February, becoming the third to be authorized by the FDA in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna products.

Related Topics

Accident White House Company Baltimore February May June Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Sends New Osprey Tiltrotor Detachment for Afric ..

4 minutes ago

ETEA tests for recruitments of police officials, t ..

4 minutes ago

Timely watering of sunflower crop vital to get goo ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues performance report of March

4 minutes ago

EU Lacks Arguments to Admit Attempts to Discredit ..

12 minutes ago

Fourth quarter's 25 percent funds released: Jhagra ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.