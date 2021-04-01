Fauci Confirms US Food and Drug Administration Probe Into Faulty Coronavirus Vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigation an accident at a manufacturing facility that ruined millions of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, the White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said on Thursday

"It was human error. The FDA is investigating," Fauci told CBS news.

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson & Johnson admitted the incident at the East Baltimore facility belonging to its partner company Emergent Biosolutions. An accidental mix-up of ingredients reportedly led to the production of up to 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-component coronavirus vaccine.

"People should realize that all the doses that have been distributed to us and have been administered didn't come from that plant. this is not related in any way to any of the Johnson & Johnson doses that people have already gotten," Fauci said.

Fauci also said the Emergent Biosolutions plant was not fully certified by the FDA.

Emergent BioSolutions has a history of previous citations for quality control issues and has been criticized by the FDA after inspections for poorly trained employees, cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities, media reported.

Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that it was still planning to supply 100 million doses by the end of June and was aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May. The company's vaccine was approved for emergency use in the US at the end of February, becoming the third to be authorized by the FDA in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna products.