UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fauci Expects Resumption Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shots In US Within Week

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Fauci Expects Resumption of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Shots in US Within Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The temporary ban on the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the United States will likely be lifted by Friday, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicts.

"My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form. I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don't think that's going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment," Fauci told US talk shows on Sunday, adding that "hopefully by Friday we'll know."

The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused earlier this month after six cases of blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets were confirmed in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms occurred between 6-13 days after vaccination.

According to White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, the decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the US should not significantly impact the Biden administration's vaccination plan.

In late January, US President Joe Biden vowed that the country would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office. In March, he set a new goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday that in total, 131,247,546 people in the US, or about 39.5 percent of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 84,263,408 (over 25 percent of the total population) have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

White House United States January March Women Sunday Top Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

7 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

7 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

7 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

10 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

10 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.