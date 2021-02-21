UrduPoint.com
Fauci Not Excluding US Citizens Will Need To Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Next Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The US citizens will probably have to wear face masks as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic in 2022 as well, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci told the CNN broadcaster on Sunday.

The remark came as the US' death toll from the coronavirus approaches 500,000 and ahead of the one-year anniversary since the first case was reported.

"You know, I think it is possible that that's the case," Fauci said when asked whether people in the US will still need to wear masks next year.

The specialist added that he could not predict when the country could return to normal life, as it was before the pandemic.

However, he believes that this can happen by the end of the year.

"As we get into the fall and the winter, by the end of the year, I agree with (President Joe Biden) completely that we will be approaching a degree of normality," Fauci said.

The new Biden administration has been more pushing mask-wearing more aggressively than the previous one. Right after taking office, Biden announced a new executive action that extended masking requirements to interstate travel "like on trains, planes and buses." Starting from February 1, US citizens are required to wear masks in public transport, including planes and trains per an order by the Centers for Disease Control.

