Fauci Predicts COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Widely Available in US 'Several Months' Into 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Tens of millions of doses of a novel coronavirus vaccine will likely be produced by the beginning of 2021 with inoculations becoming widely available several months into the new year, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview hosted by the Washington Post on Friday.

"As we get into 2021, several months in, you would have a vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States," Fauci said.

Fauci laid out his latest assessment of an emerging timetable in the online interview that included questions from viewers of the webcast.

Given that phase 3 trials already underway or set to start next week, "we will likely know whether a vaccine is safe and effective ... by the end of December of this year [or] the beginning of next year,: Fauci said.

By then, he predicted that tens of millions of doses should be available, followed by the production of hundreds of millions of doses later in the year.

Researchers around the world are developing more than 165 vaccines against the novel coronavirus and 27 vaccines are in human trials, according to a New York Times vaccine tracking website.