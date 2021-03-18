Fauci Predicts Next Generation COVID-19 Vaccines Administered With Nasal Spray or By Mouth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A new generation of vaccines for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses will likely target mucosal surfaces in the nose and elsewhere in the respiratory system, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"This will be the second and third generation vaccine and there's research already going on that we are supporting at the NIH [National Institutes of Health] level," Fauci told a US House Energy and Commerce subcommittee.

Future inoculations against respiratory viruses could likely be administered with nasal sprays such as the flu mist or even taken orally, Fauci said.

Fauci pointed out that new inoculation methods most likely will not be available until after the present pandemic is under control, but could be used in future pandemics and possibly on COVID-19 if the virus lingers for "the next year or so."

Fauci said the United States is investing hundreds of millions of Dollars to ramp up production of a recently approved at home COVID-19 test that does not require a prescription.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends serial testing, in which the same individual receives at least one test per week to spot COVID-19 infections before symptoms emerge.