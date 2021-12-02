Fauci Says California Authorities Confirmed First Case of Omicron Variant in US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United States has been detected and confirmed in California by public health officials, Medical Adviser to the US President Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

"The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health and the CDC have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant... The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive on November 29," Fauci said.