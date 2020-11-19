Fauci Says Canada 'Getting Into Trouble' Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Canada is experiencing problems containing the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday.

"The European Union, if you look at the number of new infections, it's out of sight. The United States is out of sight.

Canada, which was supposedly doing so well, is also getting into trouble. There's a lot of community spread," Fauci told the state broadcaster CBC.

Fauci made the comments against a backdrop of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Canada.

As of Wednesday, the Canadian authorities have reported nearly 310,000 coronavirus cases - more than double since September - and more than 11,150 virus-related deaths. There are 51,230 active cases across Canada, according to the country's public health agency.